Ernakulam firm unveils first set of RT-PCR test kits

KOCHI: TCM Ltd, a Kochi-based chemicals manufacturer until recently and founded by Nobel-laureate physicist C V Raman back in 1943, has rolled out its branded Covid-19 test kits based on a technology developed by IIT Delhi, the company said on Wednesday.

TCM is among six companies chosen by IIT Delhi nationwide to manufacture the much-awaited Covid test kits.

The company’s managing director, Joseph Varghese said the kit -- named Covi-DetecT -- is the first and only Real-Time PCR-based Covid test kit manufactured in Kerala. He said the availability of quality test kits locally will take the strengthen the state’s fight against the dreaded disease.

“Our fully-equipped unit in the Kinfra Biotechnology and Industrial Zone in Kochi has already reached a capacity for 10,000 tests per day and in a week’s time will produce 500 kits per day, which will be good enough for 50,000 tests per day,” Varghese was quoted in a release issued here.He said Kerala is now fully dependent on supplies from other states for Covid tests, which normally take a minimum of 48 to 72 hours, sometimes even more, to reach the state through a dry-ice packed journey.