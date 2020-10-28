Land acquisition for Gift City triggers protests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another people’s movement is taking shape at Ayyampuzha, a hilly region in the district, over land acquisition for the Gift City project. The Kochi-Bengaluru commercial corridor requires 220 hectares of land. However, the lack of clarity regarding the same has triggered a slew of protests in the area.

According to Janakeeya Munnetta Samithi, steps have been initiated by officials to acquire land, bearing various survey numbers, for commercial use. “However, the land acquisition process, which has lacked clarity since the beginning, is still a mystery and officials have been unable to clear the doubts raised by the residents of Ayyampuzha,” said a samithi member. Even the people’s representatives were unaware of the project.

“Residents who are about to lose their properties came to know of the acquisition through social media,” they said. To assuage the fears of the residents, the people’s representatives had held a meeting with the officials concerned. “In the meeting, the representatives had made it clear that if the people don’t want to give up their land, then the officials shouldn’t go ahead with the process,” they added. The residents of Ayyampuzha have demanded that the state government stop the land acquisition process immediately. “Otherwise, the residents have warned of stiff agitation,” they said.