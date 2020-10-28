STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai woman joins hands with Kochi corporation to save strays with reflective collars

Every day, many stray dogs are knocked down by speeding vehicles, sometimes causing danger to motorists too.

Published: 28th October 2020 02:41 AM

The sad sight of an animal hit by vehicles prompted Radhika, who is temporarily settled in Kochi, to think about launching campaign to save the lives of stray dogs.

The sad sight of an animal hit by vehicles prompted Radhika, who is temporarily settled in Kochi, to think about launching campaign to save the lives of stray dogs.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

The sad sight of an animal hit by vehicles prompted Mumbai-based Radhika Wakharkar, who is temporarily settled in Kochi, to think about launching a campaign to save the lives of stray dogs. And she has now joined hands with the Kochi corporation to tie reflective collars on strays.

Stray dogs spotted in the city with
reflectors around their necks

After coming to know about Silver Lining, a project launched by Samarth Sarin — a 15-year-old Delhi boy — in the national capital, Wakharkar contacted him.“Under the Silver Lining project, they tie reflective collars around the necks of stray dogs to ensure they are easily visible to motorists during the night. The cost comes to `25 per ribbon collar with a clip.

They said it could be provided for `20 per piece if we can order more than 100 ribbons. I agreed and that’s how the campaign was launched,” she said. To raise funds for buying an adequate number of reflective collars, her team launched a campaign on Instagram, titled CollarUpCochin.

“It received a good response and soon we had requests from various NGOs and animal lovers for reflective collars,” Wakharkar said. “As it is difficult to hold a stray dog to tie the collar, we decided to join hands with the Kochi corporation’s Animal Birth Control for Dogs (ABCD) programme. Under the plan, the dogs will be carried to the civic body’s facility for sterilisation.

The veterinary surgeon can then easily tie the reflective collars on dogs.”

She said they have agreed to give 100 reflective collars per month to the corporation’s ABCD centre after the programme was launched at the end of September. “So far we have given 300 such collars to the corporation,” said Wakharkar, who runs an animal welfare NGO in Goa too.

