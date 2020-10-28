STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People’s Movement Forum to fight ruling-opposition nexus at Kalamassery

Both fronts hand in glove in benami deals, giving plum positions to their people, says PMF

Published: 28th October 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The People’s Movement Forum (PMF) has decided to field candidates in all wards under Kalamassery municipality in the upcoming local body polls.

According to the forum, they will be fighting against the corrupt and discriminatory practices of the ruling-opposition nexus in the municipality.

“Both the fronts are hand in glove when it comes to benami deals and giving plum positions to their people,” stated the forum. O G Chandrasekharan, general secretary of PMF, said the people have realised that it will be difficult to defeat this political nexus within the boundaries of traditional political ideologies. The need has come to think out of the box, he added. 

“Twenty-five years have passed since Kalamassery municipality came into existence. It is one among the most revenue-generating local bodies. However, the only projects it has been spending funds on are repairing roads, canals and culverts,” he said.

Such projects enable benami contracts and if the situation continues as it is, it won’t be long before Kalamassery loses its municipality status, Chandrasekharan added.“We want to implement projects that create jobs and develop agricultural commerce and economy by working closely with the government departments,” he said. PMF aims to establish the real Gandhiraj, 
he added.

