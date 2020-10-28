STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Simba’s homecoming: Bringing back furry companions in a pandemic

When Rajesh Anand returned to Kerala from Bahrain without his golden retriever, he didn’t think the ensuing events would eerily mirror ‘The Lion King’.

Published: 28th October 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Simba relaxing after a long ordeal 

Simba relaxing after a long ordeal 

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The hero of this tense and thrilling story is a six-year-old golden retriever named Simba. While the fictitious Simba in the Disney movie ‘The Lion King’ had his share of troubles to reach home, the real-life Simba was no less.

Belonging to Rajesh Anand, a technology consultant who had been residing in the Gulf for the past 20 years, Simba was bought from Hungary six years ago for Rs 2 lakh. However, terror struck when Rajesh had to return to Kerala and leave Simba behind.

“When expatriates return home, they’re in a dilemma about bringing back their furry companions.

The Covid-19 protocol prevented us from bringing Simba home directly. Unfortunately, as Kerala lacks quarantine facilities for pets, many owners are forced to leave them behind,” says Rajesh.  

Ironically, Rajesh himself has helped nearly 20 pets get adopted into families in European countries.

“My job entails travelling to several countries. I met Simba at a dog breeding centre in Hungary, a place known for pure pedigree dogs. Simba is a gentle canine and a great companion for my son,” says Rajesh. 

A permanent fixture in their lives in Bahrain, the thought of departing without Simba was heartbreaking. “Pet quarantine facilities are available in Bengaluru and Chennai. So, I arranged Simba to be ferried from the Bengaluru airport by Tina, who helps transporting pets to owners in Kerala,” says Rajesh.

Like his onscreen namesake, Simba too reached home, at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“Kerala should set up pet quarantine facilities, especially during these trying circumstances. Involving an agent is likely to increase the cost by Rs 4 lakh,” adds Rajesh. 

Meanwhile, a laidback ‘hakuna matata’ Simba frolics around in the garden playing with Raghav, Rajesh’s son, oblivious to the troubles his family went through to get him home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala pet quarantine Kerala
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp