Simba’s homecoming: Bringing back furry companions in a pandemic

KOCHI: The hero of this tense and thrilling story is a six-year-old golden retriever named Simba. While the fictitious Simba in the Disney movie ‘The Lion King’ had his share of troubles to reach home, the real-life Simba was no less.

Belonging to Rajesh Anand, a technology consultant who had been residing in the Gulf for the past 20 years, Simba was bought from Hungary six years ago for Rs 2 lakh. However, terror struck when Rajesh had to return to Kerala and leave Simba behind.

“When expatriates return home, they’re in a dilemma about bringing back their furry companions.

The Covid-19 protocol prevented us from bringing Simba home directly. Unfortunately, as Kerala lacks quarantine facilities for pets, many owners are forced to leave them behind,” says Rajesh.

Ironically, Rajesh himself has helped nearly 20 pets get adopted into families in European countries.

“My job entails travelling to several countries. I met Simba at a dog breeding centre in Hungary, a place known for pure pedigree dogs. Simba is a gentle canine and a great companion for my son,” says Rajesh.

A permanent fixture in their lives in Bahrain, the thought of departing without Simba was heartbreaking. “Pet quarantine facilities are available in Bengaluru and Chennai. So, I arranged Simba to be ferried from the Bengaluru airport by Tina, who helps transporting pets to owners in Kerala,” says Rajesh.

Like his onscreen namesake, Simba too reached home, at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“Kerala should set up pet quarantine facilities, especially during these trying circumstances. Involving an agent is likely to increase the cost by Rs 4 lakh,” adds Rajesh.

Meanwhile, a laidback ‘hakuna matata’ Simba frolics around in the garden playing with Raghav, Rajesh’s son, oblivious to the troubles his family went through to get him home.