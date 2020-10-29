STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brunch with a healthy touch at Willingdon Island's 'The Casino Hotel'

The mixologists at Casino have introduced a set of four probiotic drinks as part of their Sunday brunch and buffets.

Drinks

For representational purposes. (Photo | Galvanina)

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ever since the pandemic began, people are feeling the need to consume food that makes them healthier and helps boost immunity. The Casino Hotel in Willingdon Island has hit the right chord in this regard, by promising the finest experience of healthy brunch in the town.

The mixologists at Casino have introduced a set of four probiotic drinks as part of their Sunday brunch and buffets.

“I have been brewing kombucha for over two years. Different flavors of the drink were introduced recently. Kiwi is my personal favorite and by far the best. We are the first ones to introduce kombucha in Kochi. In fact, the lockdown gave me the chance to try out new flavours and drinks including the Mexican inspired probiotic drink ‘Tepache’. It came out pretty well and this is how the idea evolved to curate probiotic drinks for our brunch as well as other buffets,” he added.

“Apart from our signature pork, beef dishes and probiotic drinks, our brunch mostly includes salads with organic ingredients,” says Syamjith Venugopal, Food and Beverage Manager of Casino Hotel.The hotel which has an occupancy of 110 seats is currently functioning with 50 percent occupancy.  The kitchen and dining area is being sanitised every 20 minutes. Sunday brunch at C999 + taxes At Casino Hotel

Drinks for life
“The word probiotic means ‘for life’ and it helps balance the good bacteria in our digestive system. The idea is to kill bad bacteria with the good ones. It also benefits the immunity system. Most of my drinks have different ingredients such as lemon grass, rose water and Marayoor jaggery. But in general, probiotic drinks are for a healthy gut. A healthy gut will boost your happy hormones and reduce cortisol levels,” said Vipin Sarin, training manager of Food Stop diner and Pandhal Café & Deli—sister concerns of Casino Hotel.

Pros to pick from!
Kombucha – Fermented Tea (Plain and flavored – Pineapple and Grape)
Tepache – a Mexican-inspired fermented pineapple drink
Kvass – Fermented Rye bread drink
Switchel – Apple cider vinegar drink

