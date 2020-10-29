STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC to rent out double decker buses for wedding photo shoots

Racing up to the top deck of the cherry red double-decker bus and hurtling to the front seat is one of the most cherished childhood memories for many.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Racing up to the top deck of the cherry red double-decker bus and hurtling to the front seat is one of the most cherished childhood memories for many. Sitting next to the window on the upper deck, with wind blowing on the face, is pure bliss. Rising to the verve and vigour of the new generation, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has now decided to rent out its prestigious double-decker buses for photoshoots.

To satisfy the ‘Save the date’ wedding photography obsession of gen-X, the KSRTC double-decker will be available for eight hours, that too at a rent of Rs 4,000. The plan became an instant hit as the images of the first such photoshoot, where a girl and boy from Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram are seen striking a pose inside the bus in the capital city, became viral on social media.

The KSRTC depots in Ernakulam is being flooded with enquiries about the availability of the double-decker bus. “We are getting many enquiries about the availability of buses at Angamaly depot. The procedure is similar to availing buses for film shoots. The chief office will give clearance as per availability,” said District Transport Officer (DTO) V M Thajudheen Sahib.

The maximum distance the bus can travel during the eight hours is 50 km. The rental also includes payment for the designated driver. The KSRTC officer said that the present rate of Rs 4,000 is a discounted one, and will be revised after December.

The decision to rent out the buses is part of the strategy to increase non-ticketing revenue of the state-run RTC, which is facing a severe financial crunch. The second floor of the double-decker bus can be used for celebrations and photoshoot while the family members can travel on the lower floor. The rental offering follows the London Afternoon Tea Bus Tour model.

Cause for criticism
However, the move has brought in some controversies too. “Taxpayer money being spent on a wedding photo shoot? These policies show us how dumb we are. The government should not meddle in areas they don’t have competence and intelligence for,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman of Kochi-based think tank Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). He said the very purpose of KSRTC is to provide better transportation facilities to the public. “This trend will remain only for a short period. I don’t know how much the KSRTC will benefit out of it,” he added.

Cheap and vintage
The KSRTC double-decker will be available for eight hours, that too at a rent of Rs 4,000.  The maximum distance the bus can travel during the eight hours is 50 km. The rental also includes payment for the 
designated driver.

