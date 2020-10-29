Navy signs MoU with MSMEs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Navy and Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA) Defence Innovation and Incubation Centre for technology upgradation and material testing. NSRY Admiral Superintendent Read Admiral Deepak Bansal and CDIIC director V Sundaram signed the MoU at a function held in Coimbatore.

The MoU will foster cooperation between the Navy and MSMEs and help the NSRY harness the benefits of Atal Innovation Mission, which has been conceived to encourage innovation and technology development by engaging micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, research and development institutions and academia, the Navy said in a release.

The MoU will facilitate the NSRY to use world class facilities available with the Coimbatore based MSMEs for hardware development, material testing, analysis and obsolescence mitigation programmes in respect of legacy equipment. The Yard will also get exposure to new manufacturing techniques, industrial safety and quality assurance guidelines pursued by MSMEs. These would be vital for the yard especially as it is poised for major expansion in the wake of an enhanced charter.