Kerala man’s mysterious death points to property dispute

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The tentacles of the real estate mafia have yet again come to the fore in the death of a man, whose body was found near Kakkanad within the Infopark police station limits on Sunday.

Deceased Divakaran Nair, 65, hailing from Elamadu, Kollam, was the victim of a land dispute, said a source privy to the investigation into the case.

After a couple of persons, including one of Nair’s relatives, were rounded up by the investigation team on Thursday, a tale of murder is slowly unravelling.

Three persons were picked up from Ponkunnam and the interrogation is under way, said the source.

“A dispute over land deal between the deceased and one of his relatives might have led to the murder. However, this can be established only after the probe gets over,” said a member of the investigation team.

Earlier, police had questioned a local CPM leader who had links with the deceased in real estate business.

Nair had called up the CPM leader enquiring about a workshop for getting his car repaired after arriving here last week.

K B Jijimon, ACP, Thrikkakara, said the investigation is progressing in the right direction and the accused will be nabbed soon.Divakaran had left home on October 24 saying he was going to Kochi in his car to get back money he had given as loan.

The police identified the deceased after conducting an investigation based on the phone numbers and documents relating to financial transactions recovered from his pocket.

On October 25 morning, the body was spotted by pedestrians near a plot owned by KSEB on the Karimugal-Infopark Road.

Officers said some bruises were found on the body during inquest. The Infopark police registered a case of unnatural death and started an inquiry. According to the police, the arrest of the accused will be recorded in the coming days.