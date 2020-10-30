Kerala's beaches, recreational centres to reopen soon: Officials

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While hill stations and backwater spots across the state were unlocked on October 12, the beach lovers who crave the sun, sea and sand were in for a long wait. But now, beaches and other recreational centres including go-karting spaces and parks will reopen in the city soon, says authorities.

“According to the instructions given by the state government, DTPC (District Tourism Promotion Council) has taken precautionary steps before opening our beaches on Sunday. Awareness campaigns will be conducted by Kudumbashree workers at these destinations and lifeguards will be appointed to curb crowding, especially to disperse visitors who are above 60 and below 10.

We expect more responsible domestic tourists at the beaches,” said Vijayakumar S, secretary, DTPC.

He highlighted that all beaches in the district will abide by the protocols given by the health department, which include installing display boards with dos and don’ts, temperature checking, floor markings, sanitisers and handwashing facilities at entrance points.

“There will also be provisions for sanitation sprays on walkways along with special cleaning drives on a regular basis for toilets and restrooms. Most importantly, a register is to be maintained at all entry points to record the visitor’s name and details,” he stressed.

Watersports and beach camping activities will resume at Munambam and Cherai beach, and the DTPC plans to introduce beach volleyball and other sports at Kuzhupilly beach. “Social distancing and wearing masks are compulsory for any amusement activity,” he added.

Games and adventures to return soon

One of Kochi’s popular go-karting arenas, Speedway, reopened after the lockdown, but had to shut down again due to lack of customers. “We’ve been receiving enquiries over the past one month and will be unlocking our doors in November. The decision was made to avoid unnecessary daily expenses during a period of reduced footfall. Go-karting activities will resume as per safety protocols, including fumigation,” said Jos Jacob, managing director.

A relatively new concept in Kochi, Escape the Room, a gaming room replete with prisons and treasure hunts, was launched in the city in 2019. While the activity hosted over 1,000 groups, including IT employees who came for team building exercises, the pandemic had closed its shutters. “Escape the Room will reopen along with theatres, depending on the permit. From seven players per team, the number will be reduced to five,” said Shiyas Khader, managing partner.

Parks will have to wait

Even as the Subhash Bose Park, Nehru Park, AA Kochunni Master Memorial Park and those under the Kochi corporation are all set to open, the official order is still pending, said Soumini Jain, Mayor. “A special order announced the closure of the parks. As a result, we need another government decree to reopen them. The instruction will also specify the number of people that can be allowed inside. Maintenance works have been completed, and the rides and equipment have been sanitised and readied,” she added.

Priyadarshini park to be ready by Dec

Meanwhile, the much-loved Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Park that was closed for a major facelift in 2018, is still under refurbishment. Under the purview of the DTPC, the Department of Tourism had sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the same. “Maintenance work is still in progress. The DTPC will introduce pedal boating and other revamped recreational activities in the park. Seventy-five per cent of the work has been completed by KEL (Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company) and the park will be opened by the end of this year,” added Vijayakumar, DTPC secretary.

