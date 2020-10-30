People’s movements may give major parties a run for money in Kerala civic polls

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The district is witnessing a change in the political scene, especially in the backdrop of the upcoming local self-government bodies’ elections. Fed up with the broken promises, and falsehoods, of mainstream parties like the LDF, UDF and the BJP, the general public has decided to form people’s movements that will be fielding candidates chosen by them. Such efforts are happening across the state, with at least five gearing up to challenge the traditional parties in Ernakulam district. Express takes a look.

Thrikkakara Janamunnettam (Thrikkakara municipality)

To form a municipal council without any political allegiance, a people’s movement called Thrikkakara Janamunnettam has decided to contest all 43 seats in the local body. On Thursday, the forum declared candidates for 11 seats. According to John Joseph, a member of the movement, theirs is a non-political forum, or a team formed to do away with the sort of governance showcased by the current political parties.

“The local bodies in the state are functioning in contravention of the rules and amendments regarding panchayats and municipalities. This has caused more damage than good. The moves played out by the mainstream parties to capture power has done nothing but weaken the government machinery,” he said. The only thing happening is rampant corruption, he added.

Cahellanam 20-20 (Chellanam panchayat-Block panchayat-District panchayat)

The movement took birth after the residents’ repeated pleas over the years seeking protection from sea erosion and loss of livelihood, along with various civic issues, fell on deaf ears. The movement represents the people living in the 17-km stretch from Kaithaveli to Chellanam. According to Thomas Unni, vice president, Chellanam 20-20, the apolitical party is an answer to the neglect the people here have been subjected to by consecutive governments.

The party has formed ward-level committees in all 21 wards in Chellanam panchayat. “We are growing very fast,” said Thomas. The party will field their candidates in 21 seats in the panchayat, five in the block panchayat and one in the district panchayat. “Candidates are nominated by the ward committees. They hold a small election and zero in on the candidate, whose name is then sent to our central committee. We choose candidates who are educated and have a passion to serve the society,” Thomas said. During the selection process, they would ask the candidates to submit a report on the problems faced by each ward along with solutions for them.

V4Kochi (Kochi Corporation)

The forum, which the founders like to present as “not a political party and nothing similar to one”, will field candidates in the upcoming elections to the corporation. “It is an innovation,” said Nipun Cherian, campaign controller, V4Kochi.

“We are challenging conventional political methodologies. Hence, we won’t be registering as a party with the Election Commission as of now. Since there is a provision for people to stand as independent candidates, we will be using that to field our candidates.”

Later, V4Kochi may opt for registration as a party since it would like to get a common symbol. They are yet to declare candidates for the LSG elections. “We are forming divisional steering teams. In around 20 places, we will make the final call in a week. An announcement in this regard will come after November 7,” said Nipun.