Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority to become reality

In the first phase, the authority will coordinate the transport activities within the Kochi Corporation limit.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The much-awaited Metropolitan Transport Authority for Greater Kochi area will come into existence on November 1, the Kerala formation day. The authority will be the umbrella body  responsible for the development, operation, maintenance, monitoring and supervision of urban transport in urban mobility areas. 

In the first phase, the authority will coordinate the transport activities within the Kochi Corporation limit. In the second phase, the authority’s power will be extended to areas under the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA). 

The Metropolitan Authority is formed as per the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) Act. As per the Union government’s Metro Rail policy, the formation of a unified metropolitan transport authority (UMTA) is a pre-requisite for Metro Rail projects. The formation of the Metropolitan Authority will also help in getting sanction for the next phases of the Kochi Metro project.

In the first phase, the authority will integrate various means of transport, including railway, metro rail, bus services, taxi services, autorickshaws and bicycles. The private buses plying through the Metro Rail corridor were already brought under a society. Likewise, the autorickshaws were also brought under one umbrella. The single ticketing system, under which the passenger will be able to travel in metro trains, feeder services including boats, autorickshaws, buses and taxis using a single ticket or Kochi 1 card, will also be introduced soon. 

The various modes of transport will be integrated with the help of a mobile app. The passenger can select his/her preferred mode of transportation before commencing the journey. The availability of vehicles of various modes of transport will be shown in the app. The Metropolitan Authority is likely to bring in a drastic change in the lives of Kochiites, said Town Planning experts. 

It will be chaired by the transport minister. The state’s transport secretary will be the vice-chairman. The transport commissioner, district collector, municipal/corporation secretaries, the city police commissioner, KSRTC/KURTC officers, the mayor and other experts from urban transport operations will be members.

Set up under KMTA
Metropolitan Authority is formed as per the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) Act

