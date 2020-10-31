Nettoor murder: Ninth accused in police custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ninth accused in the case related to the murder of a youth by a drug-related gang at Nettoor was taken into custody on Friday.

Eshwar K B, a native of Ernakulam, had surrendered before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. After the murder, Eshwar left for Munnar and then travelled to Nagercoil. He filed a bail petition which was dismissed. Later, he surrendered before the magistrate court.

Fahad Hussain, 19, had died of the injuries sustained after two gangs clashed at INTUC Junction, Nettoor.