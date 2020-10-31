This Halloween, check out some of the most haunted spots in Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For all the dark-side lovers, closet vampires and jump-scare enthusiasts, October 31 is the most loved day of the year! According to NASA Earth and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the blue moon on this year’s Halloween will be the first full moon to appear on the day in 76 years.

Here are some horrors from the most haunted spots in Kerala to keep your fear up this year!

Lakkidi’s mysterious chain tree

Myth has it that a British engineer took help from a tribal youngster from Lakkidi named Karinthandan to discover Lakkidi. The sinister foreigner, however, murdered Karinthandan, wanting all the credit for himself.

But then, the youth’s soul didn’t rest in peace, and continued to scare travellers passing by. Later, a priest was called to capture his soul and “bind” it to a tree with an iron chain. The local people believe the chain grows with the tree, and people report having heard screams and spooky noises while passing by

the chain of secrets!

The haunting of Bonacaud Bungalow

This creepy tale begins almost 70 years ago, when a British man built the Bonacaud Bungalow, wanting a cheerful life with his family.

But, his 13-year-old daughter was killed there under mysterious circumstances, after which the family returned to London.

But ever since, visitors claim they feel the presence of the little girl in the house, and neighbours hear a girl screaming at night. The spot has even scared the life out of a few ghostbusters!

Strange boy of the forests

Athirappally is one of the most favourite tourist destinations in Kerala, even featured in movies like Raavan.

But then, once the sun sets, it is also your worst nightmare, say many travellers. They call it a ‘small figure with shining eyes’, spotted by campers, who beleive it to be the ghost of a little boy who died in the woods years ago.