161 fresh Covid cases, 9 INHS officers infected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing relief to the health workers, a slight dip in daily Covid cases was reported in the district on Tuesday. Of the new 161 cases, seven people arrived from abroad or other states whereas 154 contracted the virus locally.Among the local contact cases, nine INHS officers and 10 health workers tested positive for Covid-19.

As many as 38 migrant workers contracted the virus through local transmission at a private warehouse in Payipra near Muvattupuzha and it has become a concern for the officials. “It has happened through local transmission from an employee who arrived on August 29. We have traced his contacts and have put all his local contacts in quarantine. Upon testing positive, they have been shifted to nearby FLTCs,” said a health department official.

Although a relatively less number was reported, the health department officials maintained that the number will go up in the coming days. “Our surveillance unit has projected a drastic rise in local contact cases in September. It will reach a peak and start declining by the end of the month. As per our epidemiological survey, it is found that the spiralling trend will continue for a while,” said the official.Of the local contacts, areas like Thrikkakkara, Eloor, Kunnukara and Koovappadi reported multiple cases on the day. West Kochi cluster has also reported multiple cases from Palluruthy and Fort Kochi. A total of 134 patients tested positive on the day.