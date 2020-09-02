233 patients admitted so far to SLTC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s first Covid Second-Line Treatment Centre at Adlux Convention Centre has so far admitted 233 patients, since its opening on August 17. The centre, which was the district’s first First-line Treatment Centre (FLTC) was upgraded, to accommodate Cat -B patients, those with mild symptoms. The FLTC’s admits unsymptomatic patients.

131 patients are currently at the Second-Line Treatment Centre at Adlux

4 doctors and two nurses, including one ICU-trained staffer, attend the patients along with one junior health officer and a volunteer at the 200 bed-facility

The SLTC is equipped with multipara monitors, crash carts and potable ICU besides an ICU ambulance on standby for emergency cases.Most of the patients are referred from FLTC and Ernakulam Medical College Hospital

Each shift is just four hours