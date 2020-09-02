9 arrested for drunken brawl on Onam eve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Eloor police on Tuesday arrested nine persons in connection with a drunken brawl at a colony in Eloor after an ‘Onam’ celebration went out of control on Sunday. All were released on bail later.

According to the police, a celebration was under way at the colony and the participants soon began dancing. A scuffle erupted following a verbal duel. However, nobody was injured seriously, the police said.

The Eloor police registered a case on Monday under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intentions).