A digital menu platform that enables contactless orders

KOCHI: Even as restaurants and hotel owners shift to takeaway services amid the pandemic, menu booklets handled by multiple customers while placing orders pose a risk. This is where ‘Ecat’, a digital menu application developed by Technopark-based Integrated Order Automated Solutions Pvt Ltd, provides a solution.Registered as a startup last year, the idea of the touch-free menu application for contactless ordering was mooted by Binoy P, founder and CEO along with other members including Hari M, director of operations; Ajith Gopalakrishnan, marketing director, and Ramesh Madhavan, director of finance.

“Although, we did a soft launch of the product last year, we got only a few responses. However, ever since the pandemic began, the product has proved beneficial in reducing the risk of Covid-19 and avoiding contact between waiters and customers,” said Binoy. ‘Ecat’ was showcased in the virtual exhibition of technology start-ups held recently by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

“The digital menu platform not only ensures customers’ safety but also brings products or services offered by a seller, directly to the customers,” said Binoy. Ecat can be used in restaurants, bakeries, juice shops, supermarkets, provision stores and by merchants with products or services who use Whatsapp or related platforms for their business.

How it works

Ecat provides access to the products of a seller and facilitates digital ordering. Customers can access the seller’s menu either by scanning the QR code, entering outlet ID, clicking order link or by finding the seller name.

It provides a structured and systematic data which helps in seamless order processing.

“Ecat helps in maintaining social distancing, reduces contact time, enables hygiene and facilitates touch-free orders. The platform also helps restaurant owners to know the exact time when a customer has come to the outlet. This helps if a person who has tested Covid-19 positive has visited the outlet and other customers need to be identified,” he said.

