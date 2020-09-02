Cusat startup develops hydraulic disinfectant chamber

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disinfecting doctors and health workers on Covid duty will not be a problem any more, thanks to the fully-automated hydraulic disinfectant chamber developed by Bluemink Innovations, a startup incubated at Centre for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Industrial Collaboration in Cusat.

The device uses Benzalkonium Chloride solution as a reagent in the device which is capable of disinfecting the health workers in PPE effectively within 10 seconds.The disinfection chambers have already been installed in various first-line treatment centres in the district such as Vengoor, Paipra and Nellikuzhy. Bluemink Innovations has expressed its willingness to install the device across Kerala upon the requirement of the Health Department. The company is also ready with other Covid-related health care products for domestic and medical applications.