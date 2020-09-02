Health inspectors against denial of promotion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual convention of Kerala State Health Inspectors Association (KSHIA) on Tuesday protested against the state government’s alleged apathy that has resulted in denying promotion to a section of health inspectors in the state. KSHIA urged the government to reconsider its stand on the matter. Even though PSC and government have approved Sanitary Inspector Diploma courses, junior health inspectors and health inspectors who joined the service with the same diploma certificate have been denied promotion for the past 20 years, claimed KSHIA in a press release.

Though the government had approved the appointment of health inspectors who have diploma certificate following an order of Kerala Administrative Tribunal, the government is now denying them promotion without any reason. KSHIA demanded that seniority for the promotion should be considered based on the date on which the PSC issued advice memo to employees.