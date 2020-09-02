STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother of boy who died after swallowing coins continues fast

The child was brought home and by night his condition worsened.

Published: 02nd September 2020

Nandini, mother of three-year-old Prithviraj, who died after swallowing two coins, protesting outside the Aluva Taluk Hospital. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The indefinite hunger strike launched by the mother of a three-year-old boy who died after accidentally swallowing coins continued for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday in front of the District Hospital in Aluva demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the death. Nandini, mother of Prithviraj, is staging the protest. Local residents have formed an action council named, Prithviraj Justice Action, to organise the campaign seeking justice for the deceased boy. The stir was launched on August 29. The family resides at Kadungalloor near Aluva.

Soon after the child swallowed the coin on August 1, he was rushed to the District Hospital, Aluva. Later, doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, advised them to give rice to the child and that the coin would go out naturally, said the parents. 

The child was brought home and by night his condition worsened. Though he was rushed to Aluva District hospital, he breathed his last in the wee hours.A chemical examination report had recently concluded that natural causes could have caused the death. However, the relatives are not ready to accept the finding.

