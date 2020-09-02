Of female quirks and tech takeovers

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What wouldn’t one give to have friends like Meena, Annie and Nayantara in college? Then, there is Sabah, an author who becomes disinterested when her book is published. Delightful and unlikely narrators yet none that writer and editor Nisha Susan wants to be friends with. Her debut collection of short stories ‘The Women Who Forgot To Invent Facebook and Other Stories’, is amusing and every bit eccentric.

The stories tap into life before the internet and after. As one watches technology unfurl its enormous presence in the book, it can rightly be said that the internet is the protagonist and antagonist in the book (Nisha agrees). Co-founder of The Ladies Finger and Grist Media, it is perhaps not surprising that Nisha’s collection explores feminine relationships, love, lust, intimacy and violence in the backdrop of India’s growing digital landscape. TNIE catches up with Nisha on her literary journey.

1. ‘The Women Who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories’ has been in the making for a while. Are you still attached to the characters you created much earlier?

Yes, I like the characters in the final selection -- I liked them when I handed in my manuscript early this year having chucked out the stories which I found boring or sort of lopsided.

2. What was the journey like from start to finish? Were your narratives influenced by socio-political developments across time? Did you have any criteria for stories that made the cut?

I have been writing short stories for a long while. My one-point agenda is to write juicy, unexpected stories. However, like anyone else who is thinking about these things, political thinking does teach you stuff, critical writing teaches you. It teaches you about fiction, about yourself and narrative conventions and who gets to set those conventions. It’s good to take it all in when you are reading so when you are writing, you can be less of an intentional or unintentional jackass.

3. Female friendships/relationships, mentions of Kerala and a few Malayalam words. Was it a conscious decision to include the above?

Female friendships and relationships are just life. I didn’t need to include it deliberately. It was always going to be there in my stories. So was Kerala. I have a great attachment to being a Malayali, so Malayali characters and Kerala were always going to be there in my stories. The inclusion of Malayalam words is a more thought-out process. I include them naturally, as we all include words from other languages in the way we talk. The question is how much to retain when I start to edit. I usually choose to retain on the basis that people will figure it out.

4. Unlikable characters, strangely, are more noticeable. There are quite a few in the book. How necessary is it to develop a good relationship with a character you don’t like?

I enjoy thinking through the motivations of annoying and evil people. Don’t we all? Don’t we all wonder (after that first moment of shock passes) why did s/he do it? How did they have the guts? What is going on? And so on. So, stories become a way of figuring that out.

5. Lives are lived online now. Does that mean more stories are created or found on the internet?

The world and its present, past and future are seemingly online so what better for a writer, right? But I feel that’s just in one way. Representation of the world in pictures and text online is as hard an enterprise as it has been for artists and writers in an analog era, trying to tell the story of their world. One can only get so much of feeling, frisson, life and confusion into art. One can only find some of that online. It’s not that offline is a better place to find stories necessarily. I would just argue that the key parts of our lives continue to be offline.

Writer and editor Nisha Susan who has come out with her debut collection of amusing and eccentric short stories titled ‘The Women Who Forgot To Invent Facebook and Other Stories’, talks about her literary journey