Onam stalls miss the buzz

While the fairs held by the agriculture department failed to procure quarter of what it did last year, 
private organic shops too saw their products going waste

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

By  Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam this year was different in so many ways. From mass celebrations and family visits, this year’s festivities came down to small lunches and video call gatherings. But for many who depended on this festival season for more than just social media pictures and family time, the pandemic has caused much more damage. The Ernakulam agriculture department, Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council, Kerala (VFPCK) opened 152 stalls this year in and around Kochi from August 27 to 30 -- 120 by the agriculture department, 16 by VFPCK and 16 by Horticorp. This market, held annually to help farmers get better rates and buyers a cheaper Onam purchase, was quite dull this year. 

“We don’t have the exact numbers yet, but the turnover was around Rs 40.5 lakh -- a figure that is not even a quarter of the previous years. We only procured 107 tonnes of farm produce this year - and most of them were sourced locally through Horticorp,” says Ernakulam principal agriculture officer Dileep Kumar T. 

According to him, while stalls in Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Angamaly did relatively well, the one in Njarakkal had to be shut down after two days, when a Covid positive case was reported. “The produce there had to be moved to Pallippuram. Though there was no significant wastage since we procured very little this year, to begin with, items like ginger that were in excess were moved to eco shops in every block,” he added. 

Even then, he adds, the department suffered major losses. “We buy the produce from local farmers at a rate of 10 per cent higher than the market price, and we sell it at 30 per cent less than the day’s price, so there isn’t much of a turnover to claim,” says Dileep.Kudumbashree’s Onam market saw a similar slump too. From nearly Rs 3 crore they made last year, this year’s Onam market only fetched them a revenue of Rs 66 lakh. “This year, we included only a few varieties we could source easily through the Karuthal campaign. It provides support to the Kudumbashree entrepreneurs and farming groups who had to face loss due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The campaign helps entrepreneurs and farming groups to produce and rejuvenate the enterprises that had faced losses,” said T M Regina, assistant coordinator of the Kudumbashree Mission in Ernakulam.

Private players too face disappointment
For Hari Subhas, who opened the organic supermarket Luvitfresh in Kadavanthra right before the pandemic spread, Onam sale was something to look forward to. But then, he says this festival season felt no different. “Procuring was hard because I source from small farmers around the state. I also faced a lot of wastage because buyers barely walk into the shop to pick organic varieties at this point,” he says. 
Hashir B Shah, owner of Spring organic store in Panampilly Nagar, he minimised wastage by giving away most of the produce to his employees. “Since we are an old store, we have tie-ups with continental restaurants around Kochi. That is a steady demand which helped us survive this year,” he says.

Rs 66 lakh
was fetched by Kudumbashree from this year’s Onam market while last year the amount was a whopping `3 crore

dismal sale
The agriculture department procured only 107 tonnes of farm produce this year - and most of them were sourced locally through Horticorp.
While stalls in Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Angamaly did relatively well, the one in Njarakkal had to be shut down after a Covid case was reported

TAGS
Onam
