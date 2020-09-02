SCMS to allot seats for Covid frontline workers’ kids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SCMS group has decided to dedicate 58 seats in its schools for the children of government nurses and civil police officers who are in the frontline in the fight against Covid-19. “As a socially committed organisation, we are acknowledging the selfless service by those in the frontlines of the pandemic, by assuring education to their wards in different institutions under the SCMS group,” said G P C Nayar, chairman, SCMS group. The seats have been reserved under a scheme ‘Gratitude Salute’, a release said here.

While two seats each from 29 courses will be offered to the children of Covid-19 workers without any fee, meritorious students will be rewarded scholarships as well. Seats are offered in the following courses: MBA , PGDM, BTech, MTech, polytechnic, BArch, BCom(F&T CA), BA, BBA, IMCA, MCA, BSc Botany & Biotechnology, MSc Molecular Biology and Genetic Engineering. Those eligible can contact 9846140099 or visit wesalute@scmsgroup.org. The last date to apply is September 7.