Container Road still a danger zone

KOCHI: The recent incident at Cheranalloor along the Container Road wherein a two-wheeler rider was mowed down by a container truck proves that the stretch continues to be a danger zone, despite intervention from the High Court.

The HC, in a directive issued on July 2019, had directed the state government to remove all encroachments and restrict the parking of trucks on Container Terminal Road at Vallarpadam. However, nothing has changed so far, prompting Mulavukadu panchayat to approach the High Court against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard.

Cases Year

20 accidents, 1 death 2018

43 accidents, 7 death 2019

25 accident reported this year under the Mulavukadu Police limits

Needed: Lights and parking

According to Mulavukadu panchayat president Viji Shajan, the local body has approached the court seeking action against illegal parking and lack of proper lighting along the stretch. “The petition was filed a few months ago. The NHAI should construct a service road along the stretch. The lack of adequate streetlights too is a major problem. Even the Mulavukadu police couldn’t do much in this regard,” she said.

Police version

The Mulavukadu police say Covid outbreak prevented them from initiating stringent steps in this regard. According to an official with the Mulavukadu station, this year 25 accidents were reported within the station limits, including the Container Road. “Though we conduct regular patrolling, these drivers return to the roadsides once we leave. After the Covid outbreak, the situation has turned more demanding because most of the drivers are from other states and bringing them to the station isn’t practical either,” said the official.