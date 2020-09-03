STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Container Road still a danger zone

The stretch witnessed an accident recently when truck mowed down a two-wheeler rider 

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Container trucks speeding along the Container Road , A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent incident at Cheranalloor along the Container Road wherein a two-wheeler rider was mowed down by a container truck proves that the stretch continues to be a danger zone, despite intervention from the High Court. 

The HC, in a directive issued on July 2019, had directed the state government to remove all encroachments and restrict the parking of trucks on Container Terminal Road at Vallarpadam. However, nothing has changed so far, prompting Mulavukadu panchayat to approach the High Court against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard.

Cases    Year
20 accidents, 1 death    2018
43 accidents, 7 death    2019

25 accident reported this year under the Mulavukadu Police limits 

Needed: Lights and parking 
According to Mulavukadu panchayat president Viji Shajan, the local body has approached the court seeking action against illegal parking and lack of proper lighting along the stretch. “The petition was filed a few months ago. The NHAI should construct a service road along the stretch. The lack of adequate streetlights too is a major problem. Even the Mulavukadu police couldn’t do much in this regard,” she said.

Police version

The Mulavukadu police say Covid outbreak prevented them from initiating stringent steps in this regard. According to an official with the Mulavukadu station, this year 25 accidents were reported within the station limits, including the Container Road.  “Though we conduct regular patrolling, these drivers return to the roadsides once we leave. After the Covid outbreak, the situation has turned more demanding because most of the drivers are from other states and bringing them to the station isn’t practical either,” said the official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp