Federal Bank to offer debit card EMI 

Federal Bank and Innoviti Payment Solutions have partnered to provide convenient and affordable debit card options of  the bank through Innoviti PoS terminals.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:54 AM

Federal Bank in Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Federal Bank and Innoviti Payment Solutions have partnered to provide convenient and affordable debit card options of  the bank through Innoviti PoS terminals. The partnership is expected to offer convenient EMI options to over 7.5 million Federal Bank debit card holders at over 70,000 Innoviti POS terminals across 1,000 cities. This scheme will enable customers to access credit which can be repaid in convenient EMIs through their Federal Bank debit card. The customer just needs to enter their PIN and access the credit in a seamless manner. Merchants and brands can also enable product specific EMI schemes.

“Customer centric solutions like debit card EMI backed by analytics and technology are enablers for affordable solutions in the current crisis. This initiative will provide the convenience of credit to debit card users, in the most convenient manner,” said Nilufer Mullanfiroze, senior vice president, Federal Bank.

