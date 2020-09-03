Milma launches two new products

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation’s brand, Milma, launched two new products -- Milma Golden Milk Mix and Milma Golden Milk -- at a function held at Muscat Hotel on Thursday. The new spice fortified milk products developed by the Indian Institute of Spices Research and Malabar Milk Union are expected to boost immunity. Turmeric, ginger and cinnamon are some of the ingredients used in the products.