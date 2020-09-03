STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not just a love song

23-year-old musician-cum-model Bhavna Menon has released her first single ‘Tasiir’, a soothing track on love and loss

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Bhavna Menon is a strong believer of the phrase ‘good things come to those who wait’ and the wait has surely paid off for this young singer. After six months of wait, Bhavna released her first single ‘Tasiir’, which is already doing rounds in the indie music scene.The song is not just grabbing attention due to its soothing tunes but also for its unique name. “I have been getting so many questions about the meaning of the song. It’s so difficult explain it sometimes,” adds Bhavna, giving all the credit to her lyricist Deepthi Musley who came up with the unique word. For those who are still curious about the name, “it’s an Urdu word which vaguely means love engraved on the heart over several incarnations to meet the beloved in every birth.”

Although the song was ready in March, Bhavna could not release the song due to the lockdown. “I wanted to release my debut single with a video, which was scheduled to be shot in March but due the lockdown, everything got cancelled. Though many singles were released during the lockdown, I didn’t mind waiting,” says 23-year-old singer. Once the lockdown was eased, she was able to go ahead with the shoot although it was difficult to start production during the initial days of unlock because people were not ready to rent equipment, finally things worked for her in July.

“We shot the whole video in Doddaballapur, in the outskirts of Bengaluru, with limited crew,” adds Bhavna, who originally hails from Thrissur but has been living in Bengaluru for the past 15 years. Bhavna has not only given vocals for the song, but also composed it.

“I have been obsessed with music ever since I can remember. Until last year I used to do only covers but it was not satisfying. I felt there was something deeply missing. To fill the void, I started composing music more and it just felt magical doing that,” says Bhavna, who is also a model. “I got into modelling because just being into music was not a financially viable option, especially if you are a newcomer. Modelling was my backup plan.” However, right now, her primary focus is music.

