STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Paipra records 152 Covid cases within a week

152 migrant workers have been infected in the region, with 64 of them turning +ve in antigen tests on Wednesday

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding to the health department’s worry, Covid cases keep rising at a private steel rod manufacturing company in Paipra panchayat under Muvattupuzha taluk. Within a week, 152 migrant workers from Odisha have tested positive there for the novel coronavirus, with 64 of them turning positive in antigen tests on Wednesday.“The spread began on August 26 with three cases,” said Naseema Sunil, councillor of  Paipra ward where the company is located.

Six more cases were reported the very next day, followed by nine cases on the third day. “Cases doubled to 36 on the fourth day. By Tuesday, there were 88 Covid cases. Antigen tests were conducted for the 164 remaining inmates of the company, of whom 64 tested positive. Samples of seven persons who showed symptoms and tested negative in antigen testing were sent for the RT-PCR test,” she said.

Naseema alleged the company violated quarantine norms and forced employees to work, leading to the viral spread.“Though the company claimed they had placed all of them under quarantine, it was clear the workers continued to work and resulted in the infection spreading among other employees. If they had followed the Covid protocol, cases would never increase so much,” she said. After a meeting involving the Revenue Divisional Officer, MLA Eldho Abraham and other officials, the area was demarcated as a containment zone and the company was closed down until further notice.  

“Those who tested positive in the first few days were shifted to a nearby CFLTC. Now we have converted the company quarters into a CFLTC,” the councillor said. Pointing out its similarity to the spread at warehouses at the HMT Junction and the Industrial Estate in Kalamassery, officials said cases were reported only within the vicinity of the company. 

“Ever since the outbreak, the panchayat officials didn’t let any of the migrant workers to move out of the compound. As their Rapid Response Team was on high vigil, no local resident has contracted the virus. It is the same method followed in Kalamassery during the spread last week,” said a health department official.

136 new Covid cases, 119 recoveries in district
Kochi: Ernakulam on Wednesday reported 136 new Covid-19 patients, of whom131 were infected due to local contact. The new patients  include three healthcare workers. Chellanam reported 14 cases, followed by 10 in Mattanchery, eight each in Chengamanad and South Vazhakulam, six each in Edappally and Thrikkakara, five in Kanjoor and four in Fort Kochi. Meanwhile, 119 patients recovered. A total of 2,288 persons are under treatment in the district for Covid. Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid at the MCH in Kalamassery said five patients there remain critical.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paipra COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp