Thomas condemns move to ban Question Hour during monsoon session

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KV Thomas, former union minister, has condemned the Central government’s decision to do away with the Question Hour during the monsoon session beginning on September 14. According to him, the move was aimed at sabotaging the conventions and procedures of Parliament.In a statement here, Thomas said Question Hour is the occasion when the government’s programmes are examined and at times, censured.

“Question Hour is the right of members. The government and the ministers fear the Question Hour. Doing away with this important segment is as good as denying members their fundamental right,” he said.

The Speaker’s direction to members not to discuss matters which are sub judice in Parliamentary Committees is ‘undemocratic’, Thomas said, adding, the NDA government is trying to wrest control of Parliamentary Committees.

“The Parliamentary Committees are like mini Parliaments. The government is taking control of these committees. While the matters under the purview of the courts are not discussed in Parliament as these discussions are available for the pubic at large, what’s discussed inside Parliamentary Committees does not come out due to various rules and regulations,” said the former Ernakulam MP.