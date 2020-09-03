STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thomas condemns move to ban Question Hour during monsoon session

K V Thomas,  former union minister, has condemned the Central government’s decision to do away with the Question Hour during the monsoon session beginning on September 14.

“Question Hour is the right of  members. The government and the ministers fear the Question Hour. Doing away with this important segment is as good as denying members their fundamental right,” he said. 
The Speaker’s direction to members not to discuss matters which are sub judice in Parliamentary Committees  is ‘undemocratic’, Thomas said, adding, the  NDA government is trying to wrest control of Parliamentary Committees.

“The Parliamentary Committees are like mini Parliaments. The government is taking control of these committees. While the matters under the purview of the courts are not discussed in  Parliament as these discussions are available for the pubic at large, what’s discussed inside Parliamentary Committees does not come out due to various rules and regulations,”   said the former  Ernakulam MP.

