STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

164 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam, 209 recover

The total cases include 10 healthcare workers from various hospitals. As many as 209 patients recovered on the day.

Published: 04th September 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 164 new Covid-19 cases, of which 149 people got infected through local contact. The total cases include 10 healthcare workers from various hospitals. As many as 209 patients recovered on the day.

Among the day’s new patients are 22 from Mookkannoor, 11 from Pallipuram, six from Thoppumpady, five from North Paravoor, four from Fort Kochi and four employees of a private hospital in the city. 
A total of 2,240 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

Collector’s appeal

With the state continuing to report over 1,000 Covid cases every day, District Collector S Suhas has urged people to learn to live with Covid for some time. “Living with Covid does not mean getting sick. It means making Covid resistance a part of life,” Suhas while attending an event. “Reducing the Covid death toll is our priority. Following social distancing norms, washing hands with soap and sanitiser and wearing a mask have proven to be effective in preventing Covid,” he said. He said a drastic increase in the number of patients would destabilise the administration’s defences. “This should not happen,” said Suhas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp