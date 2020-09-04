164 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam, 209 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 164 new Covid-19 cases, of which 149 people got infected through local contact. The total cases include 10 healthcare workers from various hospitals. As many as 209 patients recovered on the day.

Among the day’s new patients are 22 from Mookkannoor, 11 from Pallipuram, six from Thoppumpady, five from North Paravoor, four from Fort Kochi and four employees of a private hospital in the city.

A total of 2,240 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

Collector’s appeal

With the state continuing to report over 1,000 Covid cases every day, District Collector S Suhas has urged people to learn to live with Covid for some time. “Living with Covid does not mean getting sick. It means making Covid resistance a part of life,” Suhas while attending an event. “Reducing the Covid death toll is our priority. Following social distancing norms, washing hands with soap and sanitiser and wearing a mask have proven to be effective in preventing Covid,” he said. He said a drastic increase in the number of patients would destabilise the administration’s defences. “This should not happen,” said Suhas.