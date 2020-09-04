DTPC’s fish tank project an instant hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism may be down but that hasn’t stopped the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) from coming up with innovative ideas to keep people cheerful. The DTPC, as part of its responsible tourism initiative, has launched a new project wherein fish tanks will be distributed to people to inculcate in them a love for nature, while also helping them to earn extra money. The tanks, which holds over 100 litres of water, has 12 fishlings in it besides seaweeds that help generate oxygen for the fishlings.

The tank also has a bioremediation facility which helps turn the water into manure fit for kitchen gardens. “This was a unique venture of DTPC. Our target group was houses and apartments in Kochi and suburbs. But, the response was overwhelming. Over 200 pots have been sold so far. The orders are pouring in,” said DTPC secretary Vijayakumar S.

The fish tanks are priced at `1,500 a day and the tourist desk in the city is assigned the task of distributing the tanks. Facilities have been arranged in Ernakulam DTPC’s parking area at Boat Jetty, Durbar Hall ground parking centre and via Kudumbashree. Interested people can watch the demo before purchasing the product. For more info: 9847331200, 9847044688 or info@dtpcernakulam.com.