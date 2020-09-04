STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

DTPC’s fish tank project an instant hit

Tourism may be down but that hasn’t stopped the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) from coming up with innovative ideas to keep people cheerful.

Published: 04th September 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism may be down but that hasn’t stopped the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) from coming up with innovative ideas to keep people cheerful. The DTPC, as part of its responsible tourism initiative, has launched a new project wherein fish tanks will be distributed to people to inculcate in them a love for nature, while also helping them to earn extra money. The tanks, which holds over 100 litres of water, has 12 fishlings in it besides seaweeds that help generate oxygen for the fishlings.

The tank also has a bioremediation facility which helps turn the water into manure fit for kitchen gardens. “This was a unique venture of DTPC. Our target group was houses and apartments in Kochi and suburbs. But, the response was overwhelming. Over 200 pots have been sold so far. The orders are pouring in,” said DTPC secretary Vijayakumar S. 

The fish tanks are priced at `1,500 a day and the tourist desk in the city is assigned the task of distributing the tanks. Facilities have been arranged in Ernakulam DTPC’s parking area at Boat Jetty, Durbar Hall ground parking centre and via Kudumbashree. Interested people can watch the demo before purchasing the product. For more info: 9847331200, 9847044688 or info@dtpcernakulam.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp