Green campus challenge by KSUM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with departments of higher education and environment of the state government, is launching a project that aims to improve environmental performance and floral biodiversity on campuses.Apart from merely a green challenge, ‘Campus Green’ is also an initiative to encourage biodiversity initiatives, with the implementation of technology.

‘Campus Green’ Project intends to provide students and startups with funding to support novel solutions and innovative projects to support ‘greening of campus’ initiative by leveraging technology to address the sustainability challenges associated with on-campus applications. To apply and more details, please visit- https://campusgreen.startupmission.in. The last date is September 20. The ‘Green Challenge’ boosts use of technology in biodiversity programmes.