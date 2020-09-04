STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winning move

T’puram- based dancer Pramod H is the  winner of International Online Indian Classical Dance competition

Pramod H

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid has changed the way we do and win many things. Ask classical dancer Pramod H, who recently secured the first position in bharatnatyam at the International Online Indian Classical Dance competition - ‘Abhinaya-1’, organised by Sparsh Foundation Singrauli. An e-certificate and other attractive prizes were awarded to him.Over 500 artists from across India and countries like Singapore, London, Canada, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh participated in the online classical dance competition. 

It aims to help underprivileged children exhibit their talent.Pramod took to the art form when he was a child. However, he took a break during high school to focus on studies. Family circumstances further forced him to abandon his passion and take up a more secure job. He joined BNV School of Nursing, Thiruvallam.However, Pramod soon realised his passion for Bharatnatyam and discontinued his nursing training to pursue a career in classical dance under the tutelage of Aparna Murali, a classical dancer from Swastik School of Dance and Music, Poojappura.

“ I have been learning for almost 10 years now,” says Pramod.Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, this is the first time Pramod is participating in an online dance competition. “While browsing online, I came across this competition and thought of giving it a try,” he says. As part of the competition, he recorded a 10-minute video of his performance. “I performed the Kalakshetra style of bharatanatyam and it came out good. I also got a lot of appreciation from people across the globe.” 

As the recording had to be done indoors owing to the pandemic, Pramod created a small makeshift stage inside his house. Apart from classical dance, the 29-year-old  is also fond of music. He has participated in college dance events and workshops held in the city. “I am planning to do more live performances after the lockdown and make classical dance my full-time passion,”says the city-based dancer.

