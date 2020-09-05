An Ethan Wonder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While most babies play with toys when they are two years old, Fort Kochi-native Ethan Aswin is busy setting records! Juggling with characters and numbers, the prodigy has etched his name in to Asia Book of Records. Playing with numbers has always been his favourite hobby. Starting with remembering the letters on a clock dial and the air conditioner, Ethan started teaching himself more numerals. “Even as a newborn, Ethan was very observant of his surroundings.

But it took us a while to notice his interest in numbers. Now, he can manage the multiplication table until 15. Similarly, he was randomly uttering letters one day and I recorded his sound and listened keenly. Though we introduced him to the alphabets, we didn’t expect that he would recite it in reverse order,” said Ashwin Raju, Ethan’s father and an electronic designing engineer in Hyderabad. Ethan was named the Youngest baby to arrange English alphabets in reverse order by the India Book of records. He can also write and count numbers in reverse order (100 to one), recite squares for numbers from one to 10, arrange the English alphabets in both orders and identify 18 colours, 16 shapes and 15 animal sounds.

Ashwin and wife Harsha Mathews helped with Ethan’s learning by developing mobile apps and games to usher the talent. “We developed a few apps for keyboard practice and other informative games. As he was quick to identify and categorise home appliances, colours, shapes, fruits, vegetables, animals, birds, body parts, countries, currencies, vehicles and many others, we are supporting him to learn whatever interests him,” said Ashwin.

Ethan’s parents are now looking for an institution which can nurture Ethan’s exceptional skills. “We are searching for a suitable school which will provide sufficient exposure to him. But for the time being, we are ensuring all possible means for his growth,” added Ashwin.