STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam sees highest single-day spike with 274 cases, 271 infected locally

The district on Friday reported 274 new Covid cases, the highest single-day spike.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 274 new Covid cases, the highest single-day spike. Of the new patients, 271 got infected through local transmission, forcing health officials to announce that they were watching out for Onam clusters being formed in the district. The district surveillance team has strengthened its measures in the clusters. 

“We are expecting more cases post Onam in existing micro-clusters. We are also monitoring those in the quarantine. Aggressive testing of symptomatic patients and primary contacts of Covid patients brought down the number of positive cases in Aluva and Keezhmad clusters to an extent. We have strengthened the surveillance in clusters and are always on alert,” said Dr S Sreedevi, additional district medical officer (ADMO) and district surveillance officer. 

Of the Covid cases reported on Friday, 69 migrant workers at a private steel rod manufacturing company in Paipra panchayat under Muvattupuzha taluk got infected. Over 150 migrant labourers, working at the company, have tested positive for Covid virus so far. Besides four healthcare workers, 12 persons in Vengola, 11 each in Thrikkakara and Mattanchery, nine in Fort Kochi and eight in Kalamassery were also infected. Meanwhile, 185 Covid patients recovered in the district. With this, a total of 2,327 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid.

District Collector S Suhas said PVS Hospital will be functioning as the annexe of General Hospital, Ernakulam. “Only four per cent of patients are in a critical state. However, when ventilator facilities at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, are exhausted, patients will be shifted to PVS Hospital,” he said.

One Covid death
A 50-year-old Kolkata woman working at a private establishment near Vyttila, who died on Tuesday, was confirmed to have had Covid. Her body was cremated following Covid protocol on Thursday. She was staying in a rented room in a building near Vidhya Nagar Colony, Kalamassery. “The confirmation of Covid death came from the police on Wednesday. Her husband had left for his home last week. She had symptoms of Covid and was taking medicines for fever. Other migrant labourers staying in the building have been placed under quarantine,” said Shajahan Kadapally, councillor of ward 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam  COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp