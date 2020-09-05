Ernakulam sees highest single-day spike with 274 cases, 271 infected locally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 274 new Covid cases, the highest single-day spike. Of the new patients, 271 got infected through local transmission, forcing health officials to announce that they were watching out for Onam clusters being formed in the district. The district surveillance team has strengthened its measures in the clusters.

“We are expecting more cases post Onam in existing micro-clusters. We are also monitoring those in the quarantine. Aggressive testing of symptomatic patients and primary contacts of Covid patients brought down the number of positive cases in Aluva and Keezhmad clusters to an extent. We have strengthened the surveillance in clusters and are always on alert,” said Dr S Sreedevi, additional district medical officer (ADMO) and district surveillance officer.

Of the Covid cases reported on Friday, 69 migrant workers at a private steel rod manufacturing company in Paipra panchayat under Muvattupuzha taluk got infected. Over 150 migrant labourers, working at the company, have tested positive for Covid virus so far. Besides four healthcare workers, 12 persons in Vengola, 11 each in Thrikkakara and Mattanchery, nine in Fort Kochi and eight in Kalamassery were also infected. Meanwhile, 185 Covid patients recovered in the district. With this, a total of 2,327 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid.

District Collector S Suhas said PVS Hospital will be functioning as the annexe of General Hospital, Ernakulam. “Only four per cent of patients are in a critical state. However, when ventilator facilities at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, are exhausted, patients will be shifted to PVS Hospital,” he said.

One Covid death

A 50-year-old Kolkata woman working at a private establishment near Vyttila, who died on Tuesday, was confirmed to have had Covid. Her body was cremated following Covid protocol on Thursday. She was staying in a rented room in a building near Vidhya Nagar Colony, Kalamassery. “The confirmation of Covid death came from the police on Wednesday. Her husband had left for his home last week. She had symptoms of Covid and was taking medicines for fever. Other migrant labourers staying in the building have been placed under quarantine,” said Shajahan Kadapally, councillor of ward 26.