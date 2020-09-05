STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-Day row: NIA Court to examine CCTV footage of Viyyur prison

The jail superintendent had issued a show-cause notice to remand and convicted prisoners in NIA cases who did not turn up for the event.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court will examine the CCTV footage of the High-Security Prison, Viyyur, after an accused in the Kalamassery bus torching case alleged human rights violation by jail authorities following a row after the prisoners did not take part in Independence Day celebrations. The court on Friday asked the counsel of K A Anoop, the ninth accused in the case, to file a petition in this regard when his complaint came up for consideration.

The jail superintendent had issued a show-cause notice to remand and convicted prisoners in NIA cases who did not turn up for the event. The jail authorities alleged these prisoners attempted to disrupt the celebrations. Anoop moved the court saying over 130 prisoners did not take part in the event fearing Covid-19, but only prisoners involved in NIA cases, numbering around 35, were targeted. He said they were later locked in cells, denied bed and phone call facilities, which is against the norms.

Though the jail superintendent filed a report at the NIA Court, he did not turn up personally to furnish evidence. The court then decided to examine the camera footage to verify the allegations made by jail authorities and prisoners. 

“We have filed the petition for examining the footage. Based on it, the court will ask the jail authorities to present the footage,” said Mohammad Sabha, counsel for Anoop. He has also requested the court to order an inquiry into the incident and another order to provide prisoners beds and phone call facilities.

Comments

