Plumped up

28-year-old artist Annada N Menon’s latest series titled ‘The Chonky Animal’ is a set of amusing illustrations of animals in their most roly-poly proportions. 

Published: 05th September 2020 04:41 AM

By  Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: 28-year-old artist Annada N Menon’s latest series titled ‘The Chonky Animal’ is a set of amusing illustrations of animals in their most roly-poly proportions. For example, you see a chubby giraffe curling his long neck around his body seemingly pleased with his shape

Let’s be honest, there is nothing more fun than watching animal videos online. But artist Annada N Menon has something better to offer. Her ‘The Chonky Animal’ series is a set of amusing illustrations of animals in their most roly-poly proportions. Annada has composed her delightful caricatures in a way that even the most un-chonkiest of animal forms would fit in a perfect circle.

For example, you see an overweight giraffe curling his long neck around his body seemingly pleased with his shape or the otherwise menacing shark grinning at the viewer with a sizeable buxom belly. Then there are animals which could not be more apt for the series and Annada makes sure to highlight their best features. Her rendition of the moose is strutting away showing off his well-endowed behind, so is the hippo. Then there is the dim-witted plump pigeon looking half perplexed and half embarrassed at the viewer’s intrusion. 

“Animals and nature have always been part of my illustrations but they were never the core element. The idea for this series came about during the lockdown when I started reading how animals are taking to empty roads, the flamingos which had arrived in Mumbai and street dogs who were unable to find food.

I did a few sketches on this but the subject was too heavy and serious,” says Annada. With the world in a state of gloom following the pandemic outbreak, Annada wanted to create something that would cheer people on an instinctive level. “We find puppies and other pets cute but there are many predatory animals we don’t associate cuteness with. I wanted to change that. The agenda of the series is to bring a smile on people’s faces. It is just about looking, there is no extended caption or explanation.” 

The series which will have 31 illustrations in total has gone viral garnering Annada more likes than any of her other previous creations. “I didn’t expect it to be received so well since it was a personal project. I have been getting comments and requests from my followers on what my next subject should be. I have three more illustrations to go and the last one is going be a domestic animal which, in fact, inspired the whole series,” quips the 28-year-old who is currently based in Pune. 

Having studied fine arts in Bengaluru, Annada worked in the corporate sector as a user interface designer before transitioning into a full-time artist a couple of years ago. She has proven herself to be a not only a prolific illustrator but also a versatile one. Her Instagram feed is a melange of styles and aesthetics. With a merch line to her name, the young artist hints at ‘The Chonky Animal’ series being the theme for next year’s calendar. She is presently working on a few commissions. Her work can be viewed on her Instagram page @annada.n.menon.

