Six-year-old’s unique floral carpet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For six-year-old Rachel Mariam Mathew who lives in Oman, Onam is a special event. She has always been laying floral carpets, enjoying the fun that comes along with the festivities. But, the outbreak of Covid-19 played party pooper. Venturing out to get flowers for the floral carpet suddenly turned a risky proposition.

But determined to enjoy the festivities, Rachel came up with an unique idea, that of paper floral carpet. Using paper of many colours, she created a stunning floral carpet. Rachel spent 1.5 hours for the same. Her craft has won accolades from all quarters and little Rachel is only happy to enjoy her Onam in a special way.