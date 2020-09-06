STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Beating Covid Blues: Man behind Kanthalloor model of agro revival

For M M Abbas, life has always been intertwined with organic farming.

Published: 06th September 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

M M Abbas

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: For M M Abbas, life has always been intertwined with organic farming. Working along with several movements like People’s Plan campaign as a resource person, the veteran has always been a flag-bearer of decentralised sustainable development models.When lockdown hit the farmers of Kanthalloor hard, the vegetable bowl of the state, he couldn’t sit relaxed and decided to help them beat Covid blues. Being an owner of Winter Green Farm at the area, Abbas with support of Organic Kerala Charitable Trust members, brings tonnes of exotic fruits to Kochi.

The move opened up a new market for the struggling peasants. “We always dreamt of social change. Upon implementing a successful organic farming model in the past, we have decided to help the struggling farmer by removing mediators,” he said.The group currently collects exotic fruits like passion fruit, strawberry and plums directly from the farmers by giving double the amount offered by Horticorp and sells them in different parts of Kochi.

Along with direct sale through WhatsApp groups, a few organic product outlets have also joined hands with the team. “We have taken special permission from the officials to collect the produces by ensuring a decent return to the farmers. Ever since April, we have been collecting the products and transferring the full amount within two days to the peasants,” said Abbas.Taking only 10 per cent for the fuel expenses on the products, Abbas and team ensure that farmer’s hard-earned produce is not getting wasted due to Covid. So far, the team has given around `8 lakh from the sale to the farmers.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanthalloor Agriculture
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp