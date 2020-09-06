Beating Covid Blues: Man behind Kanthalloor model of agro revival

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For M M Abbas, life has always been intertwined with organic farming. Working along with several movements like People’s Plan campaign as a resource person, the veteran has always been a flag-bearer of decentralised sustainable development models.When lockdown hit the farmers of Kanthalloor hard, the vegetable bowl of the state, he couldn’t sit relaxed and decided to help them beat Covid blues. Being an owner of Winter Green Farm at the area, Abbas with support of Organic Kerala Charitable Trust members, brings tonnes of exotic fruits to Kochi.

The move opened up a new market for the struggling peasants. “We always dreamt of social change. Upon implementing a successful organic farming model in the past, we have decided to help the struggling farmer by removing mediators,” he said.The group currently collects exotic fruits like passion fruit, strawberry and plums directly from the farmers by giving double the amount offered by Horticorp and sells them in different parts of Kochi.

Along with direct sale through WhatsApp groups, a few organic product outlets have also joined hands with the team. “We have taken special permission from the officials to collect the produces by ensuring a decent return to the farmers. Ever since April, we have been collecting the products and transferring the full amount within two days to the peasants,” said Abbas.Taking only 10 per cent for the fuel expenses on the products, Abbas and team ensure that farmer’s hard-earned produce is not getting wasted due to Covid. So far, the team has given around `8 lakh from the sale to the farmers.