Beating Covid Blues: Taking off on domestic food business

Starting a business and then for a pandemic to strike right around at the same time doesn’t bode well.

Bhavya Vijeesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Starting a business and then for a pandemic to strike right around at the same time doesn’t bode well.  However, Bhavya’s Kitchen at Cherthala in Alappuzha is showing otherwise. Started on February 26, Bhavya’s Kitchen is doing roaring business with the motto of the owner being customer satisfaction. 
It has been a very adventurous career course for Bhavya Vijeesh. From being an assistant sales manager with an insurance company to owning a restaurant, Bhavya has come a long way.

“I have not studied cooking professionally,” she said. “However, cooking is my passion and opening a restaurant has been my dream,” she added. “What became the turning point has been a video that I happened to see. The video was of Shahida Rasheed from Kozhikode who worked at Taj.

She spoke about the possibilities of domestic food. It’s a popular concept in Western countries. So, I thought why not try that here,” she said. So, Bhavya set out by researching various hotels and zeroed in on Holiday Inn. “I met up with the HR manager and presented my ideas.

The manager then arranged a meet with the chef who after a prolonged interview allowed me to try out around 15 dishes. The dishes were a huge hit and I was hired as the South Indian chef,” said Bhavya, who worked there for a year before launching Bhavya’s Kitchen.  “Today, the restaurant, located in the Aswathy Petrol Pump Complex at X-Ray Junction at Cherthala is doing good business. We take orders online and have a supply system handled solely by us,” she said.   

