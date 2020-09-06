Need 2 years to finish modernised Ernakulam market complex project: CSML to HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has granted permission to Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) to go ahead with the proposed Ernakulam market complex project to the tune of `100 crore. The CSML made it clear that they would need two years to complete the project and the court recorded the submission. The court has ordered that the disputed property adjacent to the Ernakulam market be handed over to the CSML to rehabilitate stall owners till the completion of the proposed modernisation of the market.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the president of Ernakulam Market Stall Owner’s Association seeking a directive to finalise the tender for the construction of a market complex.Jaju Babu, senior counsel for CSML, submitted that there is a mega project for developing a modernised market at the site of the existing Ernakulam market. There are about 213 business establishments at present. CSML, along with the corporation, is involved in the project.

The authorities have identified a property to relocate the shops till the completion of the new project. There is a dispute on whether the property is Wakf land or not. CSML requires only shifting of the present market to the property for a period of two years. The CSML was also ready to pay the rent as agreed between the parties and deposit it in court. All the market stalls will be shifted to the land where the old Muslim school was functioning and temporary stalls will be built for them.

CSML also pointed out that the shops will be relocated once the project is completed. A modern market complex with all facilities is an absolute necessity since the existing market is in a dilapidated condition. The court made it clear that the petitioners, its members and the stall owners would not have any tenancy right on the property now and they would be shifted to the modernised market as soon as it is established.

The court also directed to handover the property to CSML within two weeks.

An upgraded market

The new market complex will accommodate the existing shopkeepers in the present Ernakulam market on the first and ground floors. The remaining area, as well as the second floor, is proposed to be rented out.

There will be dedicated truck bays for loading and unloading of goods coming in and moving out of the market.

Parking facility for about 150 vehicles is considered within the basement of the building and the premises.

To improve waste management system, provisions have been made to provide a smart waste compact machine and for transportation of solid waste generated in the market.