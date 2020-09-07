281 new COVID-19 cases, 185 persons recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district reported another high in single-day case count on Sunday with 281 new Covid cases. Of them, 279 persons contracted the illness through local transmission. Three healthcare workers are among those who tested positive on the day. Meanwhile, 185 persons recovered from the coronavirus infection.

While 10 more migrant workers at a steel rod manufacturing company in Paipra turned positive, the spread of the virus continued in the West Kochi area. Mattanchery registered 15 fresh cases, followed by Fort Kochi (14) and Palluruthy (9). Among other parts of the district, Vengola reported new 20 cases, Mookkanoor nine and North Paravoor seven.

8 patients critical

Meanwhile, Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid-19 at the MCH in Kalamassery, eight patients there remain critical.Causing concern to the health department is the fact that the patients are aged between 55 and 80, all of whom are in intensive care. Among them is a 75-year-old man from Vaduthala who tested positive repeatedly. A 57-year-old man from Perumbavoor also suffers from kidney ailment. A 57-year-old woman from Kalamassery, a 55-year-old man from Kunnatheri and an 80-year-old man from Elamk-unnappuzha are struggling with pneumonia. Acancer patient from Mattanchery, 55, is on ventilator support. A 68-year-old man from Fort Kochi and a 69-year-old man from Angamaly, both of whom were admitted with pneumonia, too remain critical.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases: 281

Total confirmed cases: 7,361

Total positive cases under treatment: 2,490

Patients recovered so far: 4,830

Covid-19 deaths to date: 41