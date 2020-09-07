Harees Rasheed new Fort Kochi sub-collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Haaris Rasheed, a 2018 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the new Sub-Collector of Fort Kochi on Sunday. Haaris was earlier Assistant Collector, Kannur.

Harees Rasheed

“I am excited about getting the opportunity to work in the commercial capital of the state. I have learnt many things during my stint as assistant collector and hope the new role will also help me pick up several new things,” he said.

Hailing from Delhi, Rasheed is an orthopaedic surgeon. “Kerala has already set the benchmark in Covid-19 fight. I will try my best to keep up the high standard,” he said.

His predecessor in the post, Snehil Kumar Singh, had successfully overseen the demolition of the Maradu high-rises following a Supreme Court order for Coastal Regulation Zone violation. Besides, he was in charge of Covid prevention activities in the district. Until he gets a new posting, Snehil will continue as managing director, Vyttila Mobility Hub.