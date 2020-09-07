STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hospitals in Ernakulam feel jittery as more staffers test COVID-19 positive

Over 18 healthcare staff of another private hospital in Kochi also tested positive for Covid in a week.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE.

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE. (Representational Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: THE growing number of Covid-19 cases among the state’s frontline warriors has come as a heavy blow to Kerala’s healthcare sector, which has already been staggering under the weight of the pandemic over the past six months. 

So far, over 170 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in various hospitals across Ernakulam. With many of the staff infected and many more in quarantine, hospitals are struggling to meet the day-to-day requirements for patient care.

“Patients in critical condition had to be shifted to the MCH, Kalamassery. Though the OP ward has been reopened, services are only gradually picking up. Over 60 persons,  including patients, were in the primary contact lists of Covid patients,” said a doctor with a private hospital in Kochi.

Over 18 healthcare staff of another private hospital in Kochi also tested positive for Covid in a week. The hospital is facing a staff shortage and if any patient turns up with a serious illness, the hospital will be in a tight spot. “The problem with the healthcare staff of a hospital getting infected is that it will not be able to give the best care for the patients. This is something we cannot avoid during this Covid situation,” said a doctor at the hospital.  

In the wake of this worrisome scenario, that could prove to be the Achilles’ heel in the battle against the virus, antigen tests for medical staff have been facilitated at the MCH. “Those who had come in contact with Covid patients and infected employees will be given priority for testing,” said an MCH official.

A Covid analysis report by the Ernakulam district surveillance team states that 326 healthcare workers are expected to be infected by next month. Nine members of the staff at the Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital, which had been treating Covid patients from the very beginning of the pandemic, tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. Five staff members with the MCH were also confirmed to be infected this month.

According to Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert, training and awareness on the correct way to use Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), availability of quality PPE kits, and short duty hours/shifts to keep the time of exposure limited are the best ways of preventing the Covid spread among healthcare workers. “If one is not careful, canteens and changing rooms in hospitals are likely to act as the hotbeds for the spread of infection,” said Dr Anup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
frontline warriors Kochi COVID 19 cases Kerala healthcare workers
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp