Train cancellations on Konkan route to stay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The following special trains operating via Konkan Railway route will remain cancelled or diverted due to ongoing traffic restoration works between Pernem and Madure railway stations. Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special train (06346 ) will remain fully cancelled till September 15.Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train (06345) will remain fully cancelled till September 15.

New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani special train (02432) scheduled to leave New Delhi on September 13 and 15 and its pairing train (02431) scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on September 15 and 17 will remain fully cancelled.

Ernakulam Jn-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily superfast special train (02617) will continue to run diverted via Madgaon-Londa Jn-Miraj Jn-Pune-Panvel-Kalyan Jn on all days till September 15.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Jn daily superfast special train (02618) will continue to run diverted via Kalyan Jn-Panvel-Pune-Miraj Jn-Londa Jn-Madgaon on all days till September 15. Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Jn Duronto weekly special train (02284) scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 12 will be diverted via Pune-Guntakal-Jolarpettai Jn.

Ernakulam Jn-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto weekly special train (02283) scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn on September 15 will be diverted via Jolarpettai Jn-Guntakal-Pune.