STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Brain talk

Brain tumours have cut short many lives around us. Early detection is key. Here is all you need to know

Published: 08th September 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Arun Oommen (Mch. Neurosurgery)
Brain tumor refers to an abnormal formation of cells inside the brain.  There are two main types of brain tumors: cancerous (malignant) tumors and indolent (benign) tumors.    Warning signals Tumours produce symptoms either due to compression or irritation of the brain. Following are the symptoms to look out forHeadache occurring in later onset of life and gradually increasing in intensity. There can be a constant aching pain with pain free intervals in between.  The headache usually peaks in the morning.

Projectile vomiting mostly on waking up in the morning. Here, the vomiting may not be preceded by nausea. Vomiting can offer temporary relief to the headache.New onset seizures can be focal seizures involving only part of the body or it can be generalized seizures. Weakness or numbness that keeps increasing and can involve only one limb or one side of the body. Visual problems especially when it involves the optic nerve or pituitary gland.

Cognitive problems like memory problems,  behavioral changes, language problems and confusions may occur suddenly.Difficulty in speech, sudden Gait disturbances, imbalance, lack of coordination or weakness of facial muscles

 Risk factors 
Majority of brian tumours don’t have any specific causative factors. The best known environmental risk factor for brain tumors is radiation exposure. Impaired immune systems have an increased risk of developing  lymphomas  (cancers of lymphocytes ). In rare cases (5%) brain cancers run in families. 

Treatment
Tumours like Meningiomas , Certain Gliomas,   Pituitary adenomas ,Nerve sheath tumors , germ cell tumours, hemangioblastomas, cavernomas,  and certain Lymphomas are curable.Survival rates in brain tumors depend on the type of tumor, size, area involved and early detection, apart from age, overall health and extent of surgical tumor removal required.The primary and most desired course of action is surgical removal (resection) via craniotomy.

Endoscopic surgeries are also being done. With ultramodern operating microscopes, neuronavigation systems, cavitron ultrasonic aspirator, endoscopes and other sophisticated instruments, the safety and success rate for brain tumour surgery has improved. Radiotherapy is the most commonly used treatment for brain tumors. Radiosurgery is a treatment method that uses computerized calculations to focus radiation at the site of the tumor while minimizing the radiation dose to the surrounding brain. Chemotherapy can improve survival in 20% brain cancers. Role of pharmacological therapy is limited  except for anti epileptics (for controlling fits) and steroids( reduce brain oedema)

The author is a senior consultant neurosurgeon at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp