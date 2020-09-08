Broadway merchants stage protest demanding removal of barricades

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being free from the containment zone tag and the district administration allowing resumption of business, merchants in Broadway are yet to see the effect of the relaxations due to the barricaded entrances. On Monday, traders under various merchants organisations staged a protest at all the blocked entrances of the market.

“The market was cleared of the containment zone tag on July 21 and the merchants were given the go-ahead to resume businesses. However, nearly all major roads that connect to the market have been barricaded, preventing the movement of vehicles and customers,” said G Karthikeyan, president of Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce.

The barricades have affected business badly, he added. “Though we approached the police many times requesting the removal of the barricades, all our appeals seem to have fallen on deaf ears,” he said. If the concerned authorities don’t intervene immediately, we will launch an indefinite strike, he added.