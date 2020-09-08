STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid protocol in place, Kochi Metro opens to moderate response

For Manoj K R, a sales executive from Aluva, travelling from his home to the city had turned into an arduous task since the outbreak of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

Stickers to ensure social distancing placed on all metro trains by KMRL

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Manoj KR, a sales executive from Aluva, travelling from his home to the city had turned into an arduous task since the outbreak of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. A regular metro commuter before the services were halted in March, Manoj had no choice but to hire private cabs to travel for work. However, with the resumption of metro services in the city, the 44-year-old is a happy man. He was one of the few people to take the metro ride after a gap of more than five months on Monday.

“I work in sales and marketing. Since lockdown restrictions were relaxed and work resumed, I have had to shell out a lot of money just to get from one place to another. Taking the bus was unsafe as no one follows protocol. The frequency was also sporadic and unreliable. I have been hoping for the metro to restart and will be using it regularly now,” said Manoj.

With the Covid-19 protocol in place, metro services recommenced to a moderate response from Kochiites. Stations and trains wore an empty look even as ‘Do not sit here’ stickers were found on every other seat on the trains. “The commuter turnout has been moderate but we consider it as an ideal scenario.

KMRL is not looking to make profits, our priority is to provide a safe travel experience. The footfall may increase in the coming days but we are ready with strategies for ensuring social distancing. The frequency of services will be augmented depending on the demand,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, KMRL.

‘Safest mode of public transport’

At present, one service has been deployed every 10 minutes with a reduced capacity of just 159 passengers and 84 seats per train as compared to the maximum capacity of 975 people before the pandemic outbreak. 
“Before Covid, rush on the metro had increased substantially following the extension till the Thykoodam stretch. But considering the low turnout on the first day, the metro ride could be comfortable. The authorities have made sure that the entire experience is safe.

Sanitisers have been placed at the entrance, purchasing of tokens has been made contactless with the help of a fare deposit box and the trains are being sanitised after every ride. I think the metro is the safest mode of public transport right now but people may be scared of the enclosed compartments,” said Mishel Iqbal, a commuter travelling from MG Road station to Edapally.

