KTDC starts renovation of premium properties

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to capitalise on the revival of tourism sector, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is upgrading its properties to star-rated classification by offering state-of-the-art facilities to the customers. The corporation has initiated procedures to totally renovate four of its premium properties at a cost of nearly `10 crore and tenders have been invited for the same.

The properties to be upgraded under the first phase of the project are Hotel Samudra in Thiruvananthapuram, Bolgatty Palace & Island Resort in Kochi, Tea County in Munnar and Rain Drops in Chennai. The KTDC, which has properties in various segments that include 10 luxury resorts, owns an inventory of around 850 rooms across the state.